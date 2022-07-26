From Akshay, Ajay to Rajkummar Rao, B-Town celebs hail Kargil heroes

Mumbai, July 26 Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Ajay Devgn, among many others, on Tuesday paid tributes to the Kargil war heroes on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

Akshay took to Instagram Story, where he saluted the spirit of the Kargil heroes.

He wrote: "Bharat ke veeron ko naman hai. Today we are safe because of them. We can never bow down enough in gratitude. #KargilVijayDiwas."

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a patriotic video and captioned it: "Kargil vijay divas par bharat ke Shaheed veeron ko mera salaam. Jai Hind."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a motion picture where a soldier is seen saluting a flag. The words "Kargil Vijay Diwas 1999" was written on it.

Filmmkaer Farhan Akhtar shared a glimpse from his directorial film 'Lakshaya'. He talked about taking inspiration from the soldiers.

"In remembrance of our Kargil heroes and martyrs. May their courage, selflessness and sacrifice continue to inspire us and generations to come. Jai Hind #kargilvijaydiwas," he wrote.

Rajkummar Rao simply said: "A day to be remembered Kargil Vijay Diwas. Salute to the brave soldiers who gave their lives for the nation".

Actress Pooja Batra shared: "#KargilVijayDiwas2022 Rememering our brave soldiers who gave their life in Kargil #KargilVijayDiwas #martyrs."

Anupam Kher posted some photographs of soldiers.

He wrote a poetry in Hindi: "Kisi gajre ki khushbu ko mehekta chodh aaya hun, meri nanhi si chidiya ko chehekta chodh aaya hun, mujhe chaati se apni tu laga lena ae bharat maa, main apni maa ki baahon ko tarasta chod aaya hun. Bharat ke veer sapooton ko naman aur bhaavpurn shraddhanjali jai hind jai bharat #KargilVijayDivas."

