From Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi to Kamal Haasan, celebs hail team India's historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : The entire nation is celebrating India's historic victory in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals.

It is a proud moment for every Indian, and several celebs have taken to social media to congratulate the team and share their joy on this monumental win.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar congratulated the team, saying, "So proud of our unstoppable woman in blue!"

Chiranjeevi Konidela also celebrated the huge success. "What a proud and historic day for Indian Cricket! Congratulations to our Indian women's cricket team on such a sensational win at the #WomensWorldCup2025..It's the victory of every young girl who dared to dream, every parent who believed, and every fan who cheered with pride. Keep shining and keep breaking barriers. Jai Hind," he wrote on X.

"What a glorious moment for India! Our Women in Blue have redefined courage, grace, and power inspiring generations to come. You've carried the tricolour across the world with fearless, unbreakable spirit. Many congratulations! History has been made. Jai Hind!," shared Rajinikanth.

Superstar Kamal Haasan expressed his happiness and wrote, "The 1983 moment of Indian Women's Cricket has arrived! Your names will live in folklore. Their legacy will ignite a million dreams. Congratulations, Team India! #CWC2025 @BCCIWomen"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle, saying, "World Champions!..History made and witnessed! Not just a match...this felt like a moment that will stay with us for a very long time. So proud of Team India Shefali and Richa were outstanding, and the whole team gave everything today. This historic day will inspire generations, and so many young girls will now believe it is possible."

"Jeet gaye!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women's Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more.. All my love & respect," wrote Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on X.

Calling it a proud moment for every Indian, especially women, Shraddha Kapoor shared on her Instagram stories, "For decades sirf parents se sunte thhe what 1983 felt like Humein humara yeh wala moment dene ke liye. Thank you girls..This is for generations"

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to write, "You Champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement."

This victory for every India is more than a win, and celebs reflected their emotions in their congratulatory messages. Priyanka Chopra took to her handle to write, "Congratulations to our champions."

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote, "HISTORY MADE! TEAM INDIA ARE THE ICC WOMEN'S WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! FROM HEARTBREAKS TO HEROICS , THIS GOLDEN GENERATION HAS DONE IT! EVERY INDIAN IS PROUD TODAY!"

Actress Kiara Advani also celebrated the victory, saying, "Our Champions!!!! You did it! What an incredible moment, You have created history!!! Congratulations to our Women in Blue."

Vicky Kaushal praised Indian batter Shafali Verma for her game-winning performance. He wrote, "Made the game. Changed the game. What a rockstar! shafalisverma17."

"Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that's how HISTORY got a glow-up! Our Women in Blue didn't chase glory - they owned it. For every little girl with a dream, and every single Indian out there, say it loud - WE ARE WORRLDD CHAMPIONS," wrote Suniel Shetty.

Actor and politician, Vijay shared "Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the most spectacular maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. A true historic day for the whole nation. #WomensWorldCup2025 #TeamIndia"

Actor and producer Mahesh Babu wrote, "What a surreal moment... History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever... The Indian Women's Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament... And this champions' moment defines everything India stands for..."

"History has been made and it's painted in blue! Our Women's Team India has shown the world what determination and unity can achieve. You've inspired millions and made an entire nation beam with pride," actor and filmmaker Mohanlal wrote.

Actor Gopichand's post read "A celebration of talent, grit & never-give-up energy! Our women have shown what fearless cricket truly looks like, inspiring a whole new generation to dream bigger. So proud of our champions!"

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark.

A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5. Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back.

However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had the Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs.

