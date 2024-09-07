From Ayushmann Khurrana to Rakul Preet Singh: Celebs attend festivities at Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Ganpati celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Shilpa Shetty on Saturday welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home, to mark the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa shared an adorable video, showing her performing the Aarti with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha, as they celebrated the arrival of Ganpati Bappa.

Many celebrities were seen arriving at Shilpa's residence to join in the celebrations on Saturday morning.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, were spotted making their way to participate in the celebrations.

Tushar Kapoor, dressed in a yellow and white kurta pyjama, was also seen arriving to take part in the celebrations.

The newlywed couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who also welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home, visited Shilpa's house to extend their festive greetings.

Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, was also seen outside the residence, joining her family in celebrating the joyful occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi were in full swing. Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

