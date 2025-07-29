From Burning Man to The Burning Ghat: How Manikarnika Inspired Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Soulful New Composition

Sitarist, composer, and performer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma opens up about a deeply spiritual and artistic experience at Manikarnika Ghat, Varanasi, which inspired his latest release The Burning Ghat. What began as a moment of quiet reflection amidst the raw energy of India’s holiest cremation ground soon evolved into a powerful creative vision one that bridges the spiritual symbolism of Burning Man and the sacred rituals of Kashi, giving rise to the concept: From Burning Man to The Burning Ghat.

Reflecting on the experience, Rishab shared, “Shooting at Manikarnika Ghat was a deeply moving experience. We were surrounded by real rituals, real people, and the powerful energy of letting go. Performing the Ganga Aarti with the priests as the sun dipped behind the ghats was surreal the river shimmered with diyas, the chants echoed through the air, and there was a collective sense of reverence that humbled me. Playing the sitar amidst that atmosphere, for live devotees who were grieving, praying, or simply watching in stillness, was unlike any stage I’ve ever stood on. It wasn’t a performance it felt like a spiritual offering.”

Known for pushing creative boundaries and exploring deeper human truths through art, Rishab drew a striking parallel between two spiritually charged spaces : “Standing there amidst the smoke and chants, witnessing the eternal flame, I felt something shift within me. It reminded me of Burning Man that same essence of surrender, of release, of detachment. Whether it’s the desert in Nevada or the ghats of Kashi, the message is universal: it’s about Moksha, breaking the cycle of rebirth. That connection gave birth to the idea From Burning Man to The Burning Ghat.”

After the success of his India tour, Rishab is now ready to take his vision global with the Sitar for Mental Health Tour. Kicking off on 14th September in New York as part of the NMACC India Weekend a prestigious three-day cultural celebration also featuring Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal the tour will span across Europe and North America, culminating in Toronto on 12th November. This marks a significant chapter in Rishab’s musical journey, as he continues to use the sitar not just as an instrument of melody, but as a medium of healing, consciousness, and connection.