From cash to gold: A look at offerings made at Lalbaughcha Raja Lalbaughcha Raja during 10-day Ganeshotsav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : As everyone bid adieu to Lalbaughcha Raja, the craze to know how much offerings were made during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav is still on.

Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal informed, "Total offerings at Lalbaughcha Raja during 10 days of Ganeshotsav - Rs 5.65 crores of cash, 4.15 kg of gold and 64.32 kg of silver."

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The grand reveal set the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai's most anticipated events.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7 and continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

