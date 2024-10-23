From Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan, celebs extend birthday wishes to Prabhas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : uperstar Prabhas received birthday wishes from friends and members of the film fraternity as he turned a year older on Wednesday.S

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished him with a special post. Taking to the X, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas!..Wishing you Love , Happiness and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead"

Prabhas's co-star from 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', Prithviraj Sukumaran, also didn't miss out on sharing his birthday wishes for the ace star.

Taking to Instagram stories, Prithviraj posted a still from the film and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, Deva!".

Film director Gopichand Malineni also extended his birthday wishes to Prabhas and wrotre, "Wishing our darling Rebel Star, more than just a humble Gentleman, #Prabhas garu A Very Happy birthday...#HBDPrabhas"

Ram Charan wrote, "Wishing my dearest friend #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday, may you continue to live a long and healthy life".

Actor Gopichand wished him with a special birthday message, "Being one of the biggest stars in India, your humble & grounded nature will takes you to the places & keeps pushing you to the greater heights for sure..! On this special day,i wish you the best of everything you deserve... Happy birthday to my dearest darling #Prabhas".

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty mentioned, "Happy Birthday to our Darling, #Prabhas Sir.. Your unmatched energy and dedication continue to inspire millions. Wishing you endless happiness, health, and many more blockbuster moments! #PrabhasBirthday"

Film director and screenwriter Prasanth Varma wrote, "Happy Birthday to everyone's darling, #Prabhas Garu Beyond your larger-than-life performances, it's your grounded nature, unwavering dedication, and humility that make you truly stand out. You continue to push boundaries and set new standards, not just as an actor but as a force of positivity and inspiration for millions Looking forward to witnessing your magic unfold, both on and off the screen. Wishing you a phenomenal year ahead, filled with endless love and massive box office success"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the next, 'The Raja Saab'. The makers unveiled the film's new poster before his birthday.

The poster features Prabhas in a stylish avatar. He could be seen donning a checkered shirt.

'The Raja Saab' is directed by Maruthi and has an electrifying score by Thaman S. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, across five languagesTelugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by People Media Factory, 'The Raja Saab' features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in the lead roles. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam.'The Raja Saab' will hit theatres in April 2025.

Prabhas is basking in the success of his recent release, 'Kalki 2898 AD.'Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances, with appreciation pouring in for the cast and crew from every corner. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

