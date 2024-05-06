From crystal flowers to celestial creations: Exploring 2024 Met Gala dress code 'Garden Of Time'

Washington [US], May 6 : As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated 2024 Met Gala, fashion enthusiasts and celebrity watchers are buzzing with excitement over this year's theme and dress code.

With stars like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny set to grace the red carpet, the stage is set for a spectacular showcase of style and creativity at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for May 6.

Dubbed 'The Garden of Time,' the theme of this year's Met Gala is inspired by the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.'

Unlike the typical fairy tale interpretation, this exhibition delves into the realm of delicate garments that are too fragile to be worn again, earning them the title of "sleeping beauties" within the museum's archives, as per E! News.

According to Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the theme is "very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

Drawing inspiration from J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, the gala pays homage to a world where time and beauty intertwine in a lush garden setting.

'The Garden of Time' dress code invites attendees to explore the theme through botanical-inspired creations, promising a red carpet adorned with florals, plants, and other elements of nature.

From ethereal gowns to avant-garde designs, guests are encouraged to interpret the theme in their unique way, adding to the eclectic tapestry of fashion at the gala.

Joining Anna Wintour as co-hosts for the evening are industry icons Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.

With each bringing their flair and style to the event, the lineup promises an unforgettable evening of fashion and entertainment.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the gala itself, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' exhibition, which runs from May 10 through September 2 at the Metropolitan Museum.

Featuring approximately 250 garments and accessories spanning over 400 years of fashion history, the exhibition offers a sensory journey through the evolution of style.

As per E! News, visitors can expect to engage with the exhibits through various immersive experiences, including sensory capabilities such as smelling hats with floral notes and touching walls adorned with embroidered fabrics.

Notable pieces by designers such as Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy will be on display, alongside innovative presentations of garments too fragile to be worn again.

"By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses, the show aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intendedwith vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life," Andrew Bolton expressed in a press release obtained by E! News.

As the fashion world eagerly awaits the unveiling of this year's Met Gala, anticipation is high for an evening that promises to blend art, culture, and style in a celebration of creativity and innovation.

With 'The Garden of Time' as its backdrop, the 2024 Met Gala is poised to transport attendees to a realm where fashion becomes an enchanting journey through the ages.

