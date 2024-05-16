From Deepika Padukone-Prabhas to Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna: List of Bollywood's Most Anticipated On-Screen Couples

Year 2024 is filled with new onscreen pairing; makers are trying to experiment with couples may it be Prabhas-Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD' to most anticipated paring of Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri in 'Bhool Bahuliya 3'. Recently Rashmika Mandanna was locked in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'. Here is the list of Most anticipated-on screen Jodi's.

1. Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal in Chhava

Rashmika and Vicky are set to share the screen in this period drama, garnering support from fans. Despite no glimpses of the film being revealed yet, many are eagerly awaiting the sight of Rashmika and Vicky together.

2. Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in Savi – A Bloody Housewife

The teasers have stirred curiosity among viewers, sparking anticipation for Abhinay Deo's upcoming directorial venture. The captivating chemistry between Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the song "Hum Dum" has heightened excitement among fans. "Savi—A Bloody Housewife" is set to hit screens on 31 May.

Humdum Song Out: The first song of 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife' 'Humdum' released, Divya-Harshvardhan's romance is winning hearts#harshvardhanrane#humdum#savipic.twitter.com/1ALAT8AJmT — Love Diary (@lovediary_____) May 11, 2024

3. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in Deva

Once again, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde form an on-screen duo that captivates the audience. The pair will be seen in "Deva," an action-packed thriller scheduled for release around Dussehra this year.

4. Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Following the success of "Animal," Triptii Dimri has become a national heartthrob. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating her on-screen chemistry with Kartik Aaryan. Their appearance from the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" shoot has already caused a stir on the internet.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Metro Inn Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan made a stunning pair in the film's announcement post. This fresh pairing is sure to bring joy to many fans.

And finally it’s happening! METRO!



Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Anurag Basu’s anthology “#METRO…Inn Dino”. Music by #Pritam. Produced by Bhushan Kumar (T-Series). pic.twitter.com/ThXRPJJ9Df — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) December 7, 2022

6. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

The ensemble cast of this futuristic sci-fi film with a mythological backdrop includes Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie's ensemble. The film's release date has been rescheduled to June 27 this year. The makers have declared, "All forces unite for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024." Check the post below.

7. Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar

Recently, makers announced that "Pushpa 2" actress Rashmika Mandanna will be joining Salman Khan in the cast of "Sikandar." The movie is slated for release on Eid 2025.