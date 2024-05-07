From Deepika-Ranveer to Priyanka, celebs who've amped up temple visit style

New Delhi, May 7 Finding the right outfit for a temple visit is not an easy task as we find it for other occasions. Balancing religiosity with style can present a unique challenge, so here's a complete guide to the temple outfit ideas of your favourite celebrities for you to exude grace and elegance effortlessly.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The celebrated Bollywood power couple is known for their impeccable fashion sense. When the star of 'Bajirao Mastani', renowned for his eclectic style, and his beloved wife, the actress who's set to star in the upcoming film 'Singham Again', visited the Lord Venkateswara temple on their first wedding anniversary, fans couldn't help but admire their style statement.

Shilpa Shetty

Known for her dedication to fitness, Shilpa Shetty is frequently seen visiting temples -- Mumbai's Siddhi Vinayak Temple is a regular haunt -- and even when she's at home, she maintains her deep-rooted belief by performing pooja rituals. While keeping up with fashion trends is significant, comfort is equally essential. Take cues from Shilpa's iconic Laxmi Puja style with her elegantly adorned two-piece kurta set, perfect for your next temple visit.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Beyond their individual achievements, the star cricketer and his actress wife are renowned for their deep-rooted spiritual convictions. During Ganesh Chaturthi's festivities last year, Virat was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Anushka elegantly draped herself in a saree of a golden hue. A perfect ethnic outfit style inspiration to pin for a temple visit.

Priyanka Chopra

Our desi girl who has won the hearts of millions at home and abroad looked beautiful draped in a stunning yellow sheer saree at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The actress, who visited the temple with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, was truly a delight for her fans. This real-life image serves as a perfect guide for those seeking inspiration for a subtle saree look.

Sara Ali Khan

The dazzling Gen-Z star keeps celebrating not just for her acting prowess, but also her profound devotion to her beliefs. Donning a traditional rich pink three-piece salwar kurta and dupatta ensemble, she gracefully engages in rituals. To ensure an uninterrupted ceremony during your next temple visit, consider mirroring her style.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor