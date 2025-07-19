From Delhi-based K-pop group to Hyderabad's Shylee Preetam, Indian talent all set to represent country at 'K-Pop World Festival'

New Delhi [India], July 19 : The Grand Finale of All-India K-pop Contest 2025 was organised by Korean Cultural Centre India in New Delhi on July 19.

The event, which has unearthed some exceptional talent in India over the years, marked its 15th edition with high-octane performances by K-pop enthusiasts from across the country, according to the press release.

Delhi-based K-pop group '3plus4crew' was awarded the top prize in the dance category after a scintillating performance to 'Super' by Seventeen.

In the vocal category, Shylee Preetam from Hyderabad was announced as the winner after her soulful performance on 'U & I' by Ailee.

In the inaugural 'rap' category competition that was introduced this year, Riniya Taku from Itanagar was adjudicated as the winner after performing to 'Backpacker' by Zerobaseone.

The winners were awarded cash prizes, and the three winners - '3plus4crew', Shylee Preetam, and Riniya Taku - will be nominated to represent India at the prestigious 'K-Pop World Festival' to be organised in Changwon, South Korea, later this year, as per the press release.

To increase participation among K-pop fans across India, regional qualifiers were held in ten cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Itanagar, Bhopal, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kohima, and Hyderabad, and garnered enormous love and support from local K-pop groups.

One of the highlights of the evening was the scintillating performance by the upcoming K-pop boy band NOMAD, which had travelled from Korea exclusively for the All India K-pop Contest 2025.

NOMAD performed to their blockbuster titles such as 'No Pressure', 'California Love', 'Compare' and 'Carnival'. In a special 'Fan Meeting' session, the five members of NOMAD - Sangha, Doy, One, Rivr, and Junho interacted with their Indian fans, according to the press release.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said, "This year marks the 15th edition of the contest. This would not have been possible without the support from Indian fans. As we celebrate over a decade of this incredible journey, the contest stands as a symbol of the deep cultural bond between Korea and India. The love for K-pop and Korean culture in India has constantly been growing, and I wish the bond between our two countries goes on to become even stronger," according to the press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor