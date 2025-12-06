From Delhi Crime 3 to Four More Shots Please Season 4: Sayani Gupta’s Unstoppable 2025

Fresh off the critical acclaim of Delhi Crime 3, versatile performer and certified scene stealer Sayani Gupta is set to charm audiences once again as the beloved Damini Roy in the highly anticipated fourth season of Four More Shots Please, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on December 19. The show, which has now become a cultural phenomenon for its unapologetic portrayal of modern Indian womanhood, will be back with yet another season, showcasing another fulfilling chapter in the lives of its fierce quartet of friends. From her scene-stealing performance as Kusum in Delhi Crime 3, Sayani now moves on to impress her audience once again, with one OTT's most celebrated shows. This year has been nothing short of spectacular for the actress as she continues showcasing her remarkable range as a performer and her ability to inhabit vastly different characters with a perfection that only she can bring to them.

Sayani Gupta's portrayal of Damini Roy across all seasons of Four More Shots Please has seen her depicting the complexities of women who are navigating love, career, and identity in contemporary urban India. Starting as a passionate investigative journalist committed to uncovering the truth, no matter the cost, Damini's journey took viewers through her professional highs and lows, her romantic entanglements, her unwavering dedication to chasing a story, and her evolution as both a friend and an individual. She brought depth and authenticity to every aspect of Damini, making her real and relatable and loveable. Whether she was chasing down hard-hitting stories, dealing with workplace challenges, navigating complicated relationships, or standing in solidarity with her tight-knit friend circle, Sayani made us all fall in love with Damini and her performance made the character one of Indian OTT's most compelling portrayals of a woman who refuses to compromise her principles for anyone.

As the much awaited Four More Shots Please Season 4 is set out to release, Sayani Gupta's Damini Roy stands as the perfect template to how far Indian storytelling has come in representing diverse, multi-dimensional female characters. Over four seasons, audiences have watched Damini evolve from an ambitious journalist finding her footing to a seasoned professional who has learned to balance her career ambitions with personal growth and meaningful relationships. Her journey has resonated with countless viewers who have seen it as a reflection of their own struggles with work-life balance, professional integrity, and friendship reflected in her story. With the 4th season set to premiere on December 19, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Damini's arc moves forward in a manner that honors the character's growth, while also staying true to the message that FMSP!, aims to deliver. That of friendship, empowerment, and living life on your own terms. Sayani Gupta's super fine performance has ensured that Damini Roy will remain an iconic character in the landscape of Indian digital content long after the credits roll.