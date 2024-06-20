From fairytale book-shaped sofa area to dragons hanging; take a look at the luxurious Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : As the Bigg Boss OTT 3 is about to start streaming from June 21, the first look of the house has been revealed.

Designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud, the house features a fantasy theme with unique elements.

At the entrance, two massive statues stand guard, and dragons add a majestic touch. The walls showcase different faces on each side, enhancing the illusionary atmosphere. Locks and keys are a recurring theme throughout the decor.

Inside, the bedroom is designed like a theatre from a fantasy world, encouraging interaction among housemates.

The kitchen resembles a quaint vineyard, complete with stone walls and wine barrels. A large bridge connects the living room and storeroom, suspended over a water-printed carpet, adding a serene touch.

Talking about the thought and the creativity behind the new design for this season Omung Kumar said, "We wanted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 house to be incredibly unique and vibrant. As a designer, I believe in the magic of transformation. Following the success of last year's sustainability theme, this season posed a fresh challenge to create something equally captivating."

"In alignment with our theme, we aimed to deliver an experience unlike any other seen before. Our design choices, from incorporating keys and locks to featuring grand dragons and two-sided walls with different faces, all contribute to the magical ambience. The keys and locks are a personal favorite - they represent how contestants are locked in and have to unlock new aspects of themselves. Each element was carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise. I'm thrilled to see how contestants will interact with and be inspired by this imaginative space," he added.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

In a recent press conference for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor spoke about his new role as the host of the show.

"Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless," Kapoor said.

Kapoor also shared insights into his conversation with Salman Khan, emphasizing the superstar's support and excitement about Kapoor stepping into the non-fiction hosting space.

"Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta...bhai (Salman Khan) bhaut khush hai...meri unse baat bhi hui hai ...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction," Kapoor disclosed, underlining the mutual admiration between the two actors."

Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be out on JioCinema from June 21.

