From Flex to Lit: Boman Irani turns Gen-Z words in Hindi

Mumbai, Sep 13 To celebrate Hindi Diwas with style, veteran actor Boman Irani took up the challenge of translating Gen-Z words to Hindi.

Boman took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself, where he was seen giving his own spin to several words. The text overlay on the clip was captioned as “Boman Irani turns Gen-z (in Hindi)”.

Boman was asked the Hindi word for “Flex” to which he replied: “Bhapaoing.” The next word was “Ghosting”, to which he said: “High Hindi 1,2 ka 4.”

For “Lit”, he said: “Jalwa”. He was then asked about Delulu” to which, the 65-year-old star said “is the solulu”.

For the caption, he wrote: “Mujhe diye gaye Gen Z words… aur maine diye unke jawaab Hindi mein. Simple. #HindiDiwas.”

Talking about Hindi Diwas, it is celebrated on 14 September. It is celebrated to commemorate the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as the official language of the Union of India.

On September 7, Boman offered prayers to the Bhau Rangari Ganeshji in Pune.

The actor penned on the photo-sharing app: "My visit to Bhau Rangari Ganeshji in Pune… They say this was the very first public Ganpati, started during the British era."

The actor was last seen in the drama film “Tanvi The Great” directed by Anupam Kher.

The film followed the tale of a 21-year-old woman Tanvi Raina on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

The actor will reportedly be seen next in The RajaSaab starring Prabhas.

