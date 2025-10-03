From Ghafoor to Aaj Ki Raat: Why Tamannaah Bhatia is the Undisputed Queen of Dance Numbers

Music videos and songs add immense value to a project, especially in Indian cinema, but the presence of a skilled performer enhances its appeal, also becoming a major reason why audiences pay for tickets and rush to the theatres to ‘experience’ the performance. Over the past few years, Tamannaah Bhatia has made her way to becoming that ‘performer’, whose dance flair and spot-on expressions have made her synonymous with energetic dance numbers that instantly go viral. Even renowned directors are betting on her, making her a top choice for energetic tracks!

After the makers of Thamma unveiled ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ song, audiences feel Tamannaah Bhatia could have brought justice to the dance number. Here’s what they are talking about:

“Tamannaah is better than Rashmika,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “Only Tamannaah can do such dance moves…missing Tamannaah.” A user wrote, “Why is everyone trying to be Tamannaah from Aaj Ki Raat?” and another wrote, “Tamannaah would have given justice to this song.” A fan expressed, “Her expressions are not there. See Tamannaah’s expressions and then compare to this bland girl,” and another wrote, “Rashmika is okay but no one can beat Tamannaah.”

Every song that Tamannaah Bhatia has worked on, be it the all-time hit Aaj Ki Raat (962M+ views on YouTube), Kaavaalaa (365M+ views), Achacho (454M+ views), Ghafoor (28M+ views) or others, she has only earned praise from her fans - cementing her as the centerpiece who breathes energy into each frame.