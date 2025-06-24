From ‘Hain Jawaani…’ to ‘Dacoit’: Mrunal Thakur’s Upcoming Films to Watch Out For

Mrunal Thakur has steadily carved out a space for herself as one of the most compelling and dependable talents in Indian cinema today. Known for her emotionally rich performances and grounded screen presence, she’s not just picking roles for the sake of visibility—but with the clear intent to grow as an artist and connect with her audience on a deeper level. Over the past few years, Mrunal has made a strong impression with her choice of films. Whether it’s the layered emotions she brought to Sita Ramam or her restrained yet impactful presence in Jersey, she’s consistently shown a willingness to take on roles that are rooted in reality and driven by substance. Her preference for emotionally authentic, naturalistic characters has made her a top pick among directors who value depth over spectacle.

Having worked with acclaimed filmmakers like Hanu Raghavapudi (Sita Ramam), Shouryuv (Hi Nanna), and Gowtham Tinnanuri (Jersey), Mrunal has built a reputation for being deeply committed to her craft. She brings a sense of preparation, emotional intelligence, and professionalism that adds weight to every character she plays. Now, with a fresh lineup of films on the horizon, Mrunal is set to show even more range. First up is Son Of Sardaar 2, where she steps into the action-romance space for the very first time, starring opposite Ajay Devgn. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25. Next, she’s teaming up with director David Dhawan for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a light-hearted romantic comedy. While the release date is yet to be announced, the project adds a playful, commercial twist to Mrunal’s otherwise grounded filmography.

To top it off, Mrunal is taking a bold leap into darker territory with Dacoit: A Love Story, an intense romantic thriller directed by Shaneil Deo. The film, set for a December 25 release, promises a gripping narrative with emotionally charged performances.

From romance and comedy to action and thrill, Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming films reflect her desire to explore new genres without compromising the emotional core of her performances. With such a dynamic lineup, she continues to solidify her position as a versatile and bankable actress to watch.