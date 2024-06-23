From Huma Qureshi to Ayushmann Khurrana, see how celebs congratulated newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : As star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their best wishes to the beautiful couple.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti Chopra shared the wedding picture of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. She wrote in the caption, "Congratulations you two! Welcome to the club. Wish you both all the happiness..."

Athiya Shetty also shared her best wishes, saying, "Congratulations Sona and Zaheer! wishing you endless love and happiness..."

Rakul Preet Singh mentioned, "CONGRATULATIONSSSS @ASLISONA @ IAMZAHERO!! MAY THIS BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHASE OF YOUR LIFE..WELCOME TO THE CLUB.."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's BFF Huma Qureshi also congratulated the couple. She dropped a heart and evil eye emoji in the caption along with the wedding picture of the couple. She also shared several inside pictures of the ceremony. In one of them, she can be seen posing with her brother.

Aayush Sharma also wished her friend Sonakshi and shared an inside wedding video in which Zaheer can be seen planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

He wrote in the caption, "Wishing @iamzahero and @aslisona all the best for the new chapter in their life. Keep smiling and laughing like you both have for so long and now forever. Can't be happier."

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his best wishes for the newlyweds.

Ananya Panday, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Arpita Khan, and Ali Fazal also congratulated the stunning couple on their new beginning.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped their first wedding pictures on Sunday.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years are finally married now. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery work all over it. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. She opted for minimal jewellery. Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony.

In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage. In the other picture, Zaheer was seen signing the papers while Sonakshi is seen holding her father Shatrughan's arm and cutely looking at him. The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi [?][?] Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha was snapped at Bandra in Mumbai. In the video, he can be seen responding to the paparazzi with a smile as they congratulated him and his wife Poonam Sinha on their daughter's marriage.

As the media surrounded his car and congratulated him, Shatrughan Sinha replied with a smile, "Thank you". He looked graceful in a black kurta and a blue embroidered stole.

Poonam Sinha also thanked the media people after receiving congratulatory wishes from them.

A few days ago, Shatrughan Sinha was seen posing with Zaheer. Both, Zaheer and Shatrughan Sinha were seen smiling as they posed for the camera. Sonakshi was also seen in a white coloured outfit.

Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the images shows Sonakshi posing with her close friend and actor Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film 'Double XL'.

