From India to LA: 'The Tribe' follows Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi & others on their journey to fame

Mumbai, Sep 27 The makers of Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry-starrer 'The Tribe' on Friday unveiled the trailer of the unscripted series which delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators.

The two-minute and 52-second trailer follows five young Indian influencers--Alanna, Alaviaa, Srushti, Aryaana, and Alfia-- as they strive to make their mark in Los Angeles, alongside digital evangelist and investor Hardik Zaveri. This sneak peek offers a glimpse into the glamorous yet dramatic lives of these individuals as they leave their families behind and venture out of their comfort zones to pursue their dreams in the City of Angels.

Brimming with glamour, drama, friendships, and rivalries, the trailer offers an exhilarating preview of 'The Tribe', set against the stunning backdrop of Los Angeles. These ambitious Indian content creators are on a quest for international fame while navigating the chaos of their personal and professional lives.

With every post, setback, and victory, tensions escalate, making "The Tribe" a captivating journey through the dazzling world of social media stardom. Will they rise to the top and transform "CollabTribe," their visionary content creation hub supported by angel investor Hardik Zaveri, into a major success? Or will their glittering aspirations come crashing down?

Talking about the show, Hardik shared: "My vision is to bring this incredible group of talented women together under one roof, to create dynamic content as a united force. I firmly believe that working as a collective amplifies everything-- whether it’s wealth, fame, or style. My role in this journey is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to achieve all that and more. Viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride, and we’re confident 'The Tribe' will make for a truly binge-worthy experience."

Alanna said: "The Tribe has been a wild ride, and I’m excited to give an unfiltered look into my process of content creation. It’s a show that’s all about realness, authenticity, and celebrating brown girls making it big in Los Angeles--with raw, unfiltered conversations about our lives and aspirations in today’s world. On camera, our lives may look picture-perfect, but it’s the nuances, hardships, and triumphs behind the scenes that shape our journeys and careers."

Daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, Alaviaa commented: "I come from a family with roots in the film industry, but I always felt it wasn’t the right path for me. I wanted to do something different and found my niche as a content creator, which led me to this fabulous opportunity 'CollabTribe' and the show, The Tribe."

The nine-episode series is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers.

It will premiere on Prime Video on October 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor