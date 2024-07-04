From Javed Akhtar to Kartik Aaryan, Season 2 of ‘Be A Man, Yaar’ promises engaging conversations

Mumbai, July 4 Veteran screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, and digital content creator Bhuvan Bam will appear in the upcoming season of the talk show ‘Be A Man, Yaar’.

The second season will see host Nikhil Taneja engage in conversations on positive masculinity, mental health, loneliness, male friendships, therapy, fatherhood, insecurities, and healthy relationships with women.

The season will also feature guests like Manish Malhotra, Rohan Bopanna, Vikas Divyakirti, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Imran Khan, Ankush Bahuguna, Viraj Ghelani, Aryan Pasha and Prateek Kuhad.

The trailer of the show was unveiled on Thursday.

Expressing his thoughts on the second season of the show, Nikhil Taneja said, “Season 1 of ‘Be A Man, Yaar’ got an enormous amount of love for creating a safe space on the internet for men in the entertainment industry to have vulnerable and authentic conversations. In Season 2, we have more men, more laughs, more love, more hugs, and a lot more vulnerability by iconic men from entertainment to sports to fashion to education."

“Our guests reflect the diversity of our country and the many ways in which men can learn and be human. I’m thrilled that The Man Company partnered with us on the mission to make masculinity more wholesome," he added.

The new season will be released on July 10, and the extended unfiltered episodes will be available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor