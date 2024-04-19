From Jenna Ortega to Lily Gladstone films, check out lineup for Tribeca Festival 2024

New York [US], April 19 : The Tribeca Festival has announced the features lineup for its 2024 edition, which will open with the world premiere of the Hulu documentary 'Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge', directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other important highlights of this festival includes the world premieres of documentaries about Liza Minnelli (Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story), Harry Belafonte (Following Harry, exploring his life and legacy through the artists and activists carrying on his work, which will be followed by the presentation of the 2024 Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Satisfied),DiFranco (1-800-ON-HER-OWN), Linda Perry (Let It Die Here) and Avicii (I'm Tim) dream hampton (It Was All a Dream) and "the Brat Pack" (the Andrew McCarthy-directed BRATS) and the New York premiere of Dawn Porter's Luther Vandross documentary, Never Too Much.

The Tribeca Festival will also feature screenings of Jazzy, starring Lily Gladstone in Morrisa Maltz's follow-up to The Unknown Country; Daddio, starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn; Firebrand, starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law; Michael Angarano's Sacramento, starring Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, and Maya Erskine; All That We Love, starring Margaret Cho and Jesse Tyler Ferguson; the psychological thriller McVeigh, based on the Oklahoma City bombing; and the world premiere of Tiffany Paulsen's Winter Spring Summer or Fall starring Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White.

The festival will also world premiere two comedian-centric docs: The Kevin Hart-produced Group Therapy, with Neil Patrick Harris, Mike Birbiglia and Tig Notaro, and Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, with Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell, Hannah Gadsby and Joel Kim Booster.

"Each year, the Tribeca Festival reflects our culture, capturing the essence of the present moment. We're thrilled to showcase our 23rd edition, delving into captivating explorations of artificial intelligence with Demis Hassabis, thought-provoking discussions on the future of democracy, and so much more," Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. "Storytelling possesses a remarkable ability to bring us together, offering hope in these challenging times. We eagerly anticipate engaging with audiences on difficult yet timely subjects."

Tribeca Festival director and senior VP, of programming, Cara Cusumano, added, "In a year of record high submissions, despite industry-wide challenges, and global tumult, our incredible filmmaking community delivered again with some of the most surprising, inspiring, hilarious, galvanizing, boundary-breaking, and downright entertaining work we've had the privilege to feature at the festival. Whether grappling with everything from the crisis of global democracy to the most intimate of human dramas, it was heartening to be reminded of the undeniable power of a great film to illuminate our world."

The features lineup for this year's festival, which marks the first time the Viewpoints multidisciplinary section will be in competition, was chosen from over 13,000 applications and includes 103 feature films by 114 directors from 48 nations. The festival will have 86 world debuts, two international premieres, six North American premieres, and eight New York premieres. Half of the films in competition are directed by women, while 35% of the feature films at the 2024 festival are directed by people of colour, indigenous, or Black. Thirty of the films in this year's competition are made by first-time filmmakers, while 25 directors from the 2024 lineup are returning to Tribeca.

The 2024 Tribeca Festival, the 23rd edition of the annual New York event, is set to run from June 5-16 in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

