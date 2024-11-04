From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonali Bendre, celebs extend birthday wishes to Tabu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Bollywood actor Tabu, known for her roles in films like 'Border', 'Biwi No. 1', and 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', is celebrating her birthday today, with several celebrities extending their warm birthday wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning photo of Tabu and wrote, "Geeetuuu happy birthday. Sending you love always."

Sonali Bendre, who was seen along with Tabu in 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', posted a still from the movie, and wrote a special birthday wish for her.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @tabutiful Sunshine and love your way!"

Rhea Kapoor shared Tabu's photo and wrote, "Happy birthday to the head of cabin crew. Happy birthday Tabu."

Talking about the stunning actor's work front, Tabu has established her name in Bollywood because of her versatile and natural acting talent. She has received numerous awards including two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards (including a record five Critics' Awards for Best Actress), and two Filmfare Awards South. She has also been honoured with Padma Shri. She acted in movies such as 'Virasat', 'Hu Tu Tu', and 'Astitva'.

Recently, Tabu made headlines with her stylish appearance at the New York premiere of her upcoming series 'Dune: Prophecy'. She stunned in a custom black couture gown by Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Tabu treated fans with pictures of herself from the premiere.

Tabu's ensemble was a reinvention of the traditional Angrakha. The couture showcases the revival of Abu Sandeep's iconic 'Crushed Silk' collection. Crafted from pure Khadi silk, it boasts a crushed texture achieved through a signature artisanal technique, perfected over thirty-eight years ago.

In Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series set 10,000 years before the Dune films, this new series delves into the origins of the enigmatic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, emerging in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad.

Tabu will be seen playing the pivotal role of Sister Francesca in the series.

The series will explore how the Bene Gesserit, a formidable sisterhood integral to the 'Dune' narrative, began to assert its influence across the galaxy.

Tabu, who is making her Hollywood debut, stars alongside actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who portray sisters from the notorious Harkonnen family.

Their characters play crucial roles in the formation of the Bene Gesserit, promising to add depth to the series.

The series introduces a new array of characters alongside familiar names from the 'Dune' legacy, including Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong, and Princess Ynez.

The diverse cast also features Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Jade Anouka, among others, all contributing to the emerging narrative of the sisterhood.

Despite some initial scepticism about a 'Dune' spin-off, the buzz surrounding the trailer has ignited considerable excitement among fans.

