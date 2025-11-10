From Khaki to celluloid: Kerala policeman Jibin Gopinath’s steady march to stardom

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 10 For 42-year-old Jibin Gopinath, acting was not a passing dream – it was a lifelong pursuit that began when he was just eight.

Today, the Kerala Police officer-turned-actor is basking in the success of Dies Irae, a Malayalam horror thriller that has not only earned critical acclaim but also positioned him among the most promising faces in the industry.

Sharing screen space with Pranav Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal, Gopinath calls the film “a turning point” that has validated years of patience and passion.

In a chat with IANS, he said, “It seems perseverance has paid off,” says Gopinath with a smile.

“The response to Dies Irae has been overwhelming. I’m getting messages and calls from across the state. It feels surreal.”

His cinematic journey began humbly — as a junior artiste in Mohanlal’s 2001 blockbuster Thandavam.

Over the next decade, he appeared in around 50 films, mostly in uncredited or minor roles.

“I had my first audition when I was eight. But it took me until 2016 to get a notable role in the film Y. That’s when I began to believe I truly had a place in cinema,” he recalls.

Balancing two worlds, Gopinath joined the Kerala Police in 2007 as a constable.

His knack for performance did not go unnoticed; even there, senior officers encouraged him to feature in awareness videos and public campaigns.

“Those police videos helped me refine my craft,” he says.

The next big leap came in 2023, when Gopinath shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in a popular PhonePe advertisement.

The visibility opened new doors, bringing him stronger roles.

That same year, he took a decisive step — opting for a five-year leave from service to pursue acting full-time.

“Leaving the uniform, even temporarily, wasn’t easy,” he admits. “But I knew I had to take the leap of faith.”

Gopinath will soon be seen in Thudakkam, the debut film of Vismaya Mohanlal, where he plays another prominent role.

“I get many offers to play a policeman,” he laughs, “and I’m perfectly comfortable in khaki — it’s part of who I am.”

At home in Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram, he is a local celebrity.

Between shooting schedules and fan calls, Gopinath finds little time with his twin children and journalist wife, Honey, who he says “keeps everything running smoothly” in his absence.

For now, the man who once stood behind the stars is confidently stepping into the spotlight — one performance at a time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor