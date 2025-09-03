From Lal Baugh Cha Raja to Chintamani : Nikita Dutta Seeks Blessings Across Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Pandals on Ganesh Chaturthi

As the entire nation lights up with devotion and festivity this Ganesh Chaturthi, actress Nikita Dutta embraced the spirit of the festival by visiting the city’s most iconic Ganpati pandals. Known for her graceful presence and grounded personality, Nikita marked the auspicious day by seeking blessings at Lalbaug Cha Raja, Mumbai Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, and Chintamani pandals.

Dressed elegantly in a traditional ethnic ensemble, Nikita blended perfectly with the festive vibe as she greeted devotees and posed for pictures with fans along the way. The actress shared a glimpse of her visit on social media with the caption, which says,”Jai Vighnaharta ♥️🙏 With the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya echoing across the nation, Nikita’s spiritual journey across the city’s revered pandals added to the festive fervor, making her visit one of the warm highlights of this year’s celebrations.