From Leading The First Ever Female Ensemble Film To Fast And Furious: Brie Larson Is Ruling The Big Screens This Year

Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson has blessed the fans with three back-to-back projects this year. The Marvels star is channelling her inner superhero through expanding her filmography right from bringing back one of the most powerful superheroes from the team of Marvel Studios’ most beloved Avengers, to playing a brand new role in a highly celebrated franchise. Brie is setting the action bar high this year with a little twist of drama. Apart from her highly acclaimed role in Fast X, and her most awaited return in The Marvels, Brie Larson will be seen in her first-ever mini-series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ where she will be playing an aspiring scientist in the 50’s.

While she brightens up the smaller screens with a brand new mini-series this month, the fans are all excited to see her reprise the electrifying role of Captain Marvel in The Marvels. Spilling the secret behind carrying several roles with utmost finesse, Brie Larson once admitted sticking to a strict routine of physical training, saying "Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realise what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible."