From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, celebs extend birthday wishes to megastar Chiranjeevi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Superstar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 69th birthday on Thursday, August 22. On this occasion, several celebrities including Allu Arjun, NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna and others extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to him.

Taking to his official handle X, Nagarjuna wrote a sweet post for him. "Here's wishing dear @KChiruTweets a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead!! you are an absolute inspiration and it's an honour to be your friend!! !! May God bless you with health and happiness, all your life #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi, " he mentioned his birthday wish for the legendary star.

The politician and actor made his acting debut in 1978. He has received numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024 from the Government of India, as well as the IFFI Indian Film Personality of the Year Award in 2022. With the 1983 release of 'Khaidi', the highest-grossing Telugu movie at the time, he achieved breakthrough success.

Jr NTR also shared his birthday wishes for Chiranjeevi and wrote, "A very happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu @KChiruTweets. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success and good health."

Allu Arjun penned a heartwarming note that read, "Many happy returns of the day to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu. @KChiruTweets."

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu! Wishing you peace, great health, and continued success."

Venkatesh Daggubati shared a photo with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Happy Birthday, my friend @KChiruTweets ! Wishing you peace, health and happiness always"

Varun Tej shared throwback photos with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile, for being the shoulder to lean on, and for instilling in us the values of love. You've always been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for being you. Wish you a very happy birthday daddy. Love you."

Meanwhile, superstar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 69th birthday on Thursday by offering prayers at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, the veteran star visited the sacred site to seek blessings from Lord Balaji.

Chiranjeevi, known for his stellar career in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, greeted fellow devotees warmly as he made his way through the temple.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

