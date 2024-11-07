From Mohanlal to Mammootty, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : As superstar Kamal Haasan ringed in his 70th birthday today, several celebrities including Mohanlal, Sivakarthikeyan, and others extended heartfelt wishes on social media to make the day even more special.

Actor Mohanlal wished Kamal Haasan and wrote, "Happy Birthday, dear Kamal Haasan sir! May this year bring you even greater success and joy as you continue sharing your artistry, creativity, and dedication with the world. @ikamalhaasan"

Happy Birthday, dear Kamal Haasan sir! May this year bring you even greater success and joy as you continue sharing your artistry, creativity, and dedication with the world. @ikamalhaasan— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2024

Actor and singer Sivakarthikeyan also extended his best wishes to the legendary star and called him "commanding officer" for the biographical action war film, 'Amaran'.

"Wishing the commanding officer of #Amaran, @ikamalhaasan..sir, a great birthday. Thank you for this great movie sir"

Wishing the commanding officer of #Amaran, @ikamalhaasan sir, a great birthday. Thank you for this great movie sir. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/JESOcgbaKO — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) November 7, 2024

Actress and film producer Radikaa Sarathkumar wished Kamal Haasan and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only @ikamalhaasan wishing you nothing but the best of good health, success and happiness.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radikaa Sarathkumar (@radikaasarathkumar)

Taking to X, actor Mammootty shared a picture of the 'Vikram' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @ikamalhaasan..Wishing you another successful year filled with joy, prosperity and good health"

Happy Birthday Dear @ikamalhaasan Wishing you another successful year filled with joy, prosperity and good health 😊 pic.twitter.com/j1dE6689W3— Mammootty (@mammukka) November 7, 2024

"Happy birthday to my dear friend @ikamalhaasan. A true icon of cinema and a passionate advocate for secular and democratic values, Kamal has carved a unique space in our hearts through his art and public interventions. His admiration for Kerala and Keralites inspiring. Wishing him joy for the life ahead," wrote Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan in his special birthday wish for the superstar.

Happy birthday to my dear friend @ikamalhaasan. A true icon of cinema and a passionate advocate for secular and democratic values, Kamal has carved a unique space in our hearts through his art and public interventions. His admiration for Kerala and Keralites inspiring. Wishing… pic.twitter.com/dSV4kjGUkk— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 7, 2024

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar also shared her birthday wishes for him, "Happiest birthday to my dearest loveliest the bestest [?]@ikamalhaasan Sir. Sending tons and tons of love."

Happiest birthday to my dearest loveliest the bestest ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ Sir. Sending tons and tons of love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UsulDk7mAN— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 7, 2024

His daughter Aksharaa Haasan wished her father with a sweet birthday wish, "Happiest Happy birthday dearest bapuji. @ikamalhaasan..Thank you for being the Rockstar father you are and a friend too. I'm glad I get to have the back of a Gentleman like you," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aksharaa Haasan/ Tiny Titan (@aksharaa.haasan)

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam titled 'Thug Life'.

The release date for Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film 'Thug Life' has finally been announced on the actor's birthday on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

The makers unveiled a teaser of the film. Along with this, they confirmed that the film will hit theatres on June 5, 2025.

The film is touted as a gangster drama. 'Thug Life' is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the film. On Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor