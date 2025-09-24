From Mohanlal to SRK: Ram Charan congratulates the National Award winners

Hyderabad, Sep 24 Tollywood sensation Ram Charan used social media to congratulate the winners of the prestigious 71st National Film Awards.

He extended his wishes to filmmaker Anil Ravipudi as their film "Bhagavanth Kesari" bagged the National Award for 'Best Telugu Film'.

He penned, "Heartiest wishes to the team of #BhagavanthKesari for the National Award. Congratulations to #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu,

@AnilRavipudi Garu, @sahugarapati7 Garu and the team."

The 'RRR' actor also congratulated Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as he was awarded the 'Best Actor' title for his performance in Atlee's "Jawan".

Ram Charan shared, "Congratulations to

@iamsrk sir for the much deserved National Award. Your journey, your craft, and your passion for cinema inspire millions. Wishing you many more milestones ahead, King."

The 'Game Changer' actor also applauded Mollywood superstar Mohanlal for his contribution to Indian cinema as he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"Congratulations to the legendary @Mohanlal sir on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unmatched, and this recognition is truly well deserved," Ram Charan concluded.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan also took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and posted a picture of the Malayalam megastar from the 71st National Award ceremony. The photograph showed the veteran actor receiving the honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Lauding Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Delighted to see my dear friend Lalettan @Mohanlal honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A true artist whose craft has touched millions and will continue to inspire generations. A richly deserved recognition”.

During his acceptance speech, Mohanlal shared that he sees the award as a collective tribute to the Malayalam film industry, legacy, creativity, and resilience.

He said, “When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honor, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry."

