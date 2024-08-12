From Mother India to Rang De Basanti: Iconic films that will ignite your patriotic spirit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : As India gets ready to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, it's an ideal time to revisit some of Bollywood's most iconic films that evoke a sense of patriotism. These films, spanning from timeless classics to modern hits, beautifully capture the essence of India's struggles, sacrifices, and values.

Here are nine films that will stir the patriot in you as we commemorate this important day.

Mother India (1957)

Directed by Mehboob Khan, Mother India is a cinematic epic that remains one of the most revered films in Indian cinema. The film tells the story of a resilient mother, played by Nargis, who battles poverty, injustice, and personal tragedy to protect her family and uphold her dignity. Mother India is not just a tale of one woman's strength but a metaphor for the nation's enduring spirit. It's a must-watch to understand the sacrifices and values that have shaped India.

Border (1997)

A patriotic favourite, Border directed by J.P. Dutta, is based on the true events of the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film portrays the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought against overwhelming odds. With powerful performances from actors like Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, and Jackie Shroff, Border is a stirring tribute to the heroes who protect our nation. It's a film that evokes a deep sense of pride in India's armed forces.

Lagaan (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan is a unique blend of sports and patriotism set against the backdrop of colonial India. Starring Aamir Khan, the film tells the story of a group of villagers who challenge the British rulers to a game of cricket to avoid paying oppressive taxes. Lagaan was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category and is celebrated for its portrayal of unity, determination, and resistance against colonial rule. It's a film that reminds us of the power of collective effort and courage.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is a modern classic that connects the past with the present. The film follows a group of young Indians who are inspired by freedom fighters to take a stand against corruption in contemporary India. Featuring a stellar cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and Soha Ali Khan, the film resonated deeply with the youth and sparked conversations about patriotism, activism, and responsibility. It's a film that continues to inspire new generations to contribute to the nation's progress.

Chak De! India (2007)

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India is an inspiring sports drama that showcases the journey of a disgraced hockey player, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who returns to coach the Indian women's national hockey team. The film is a powerful story of unity, perseverance, and national pride as the team overcomes personal and societal challenges to achieve victory. Chak De! India has become a symbol of resilience and the indomitable spirit of India, making it a perfect watch for Independence Day.

7. Raazi (2018)

Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, tells the gripping story of an Indian spy, played by Alia Bhatt, who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather intelligence during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The film highlights the courage and sacrifice of those who work behind the scenes to protect the nation. Alia Bhatt's powerful performance and the film's intense narrative make Raazi a standout in the genre of patriotic cinema.

8. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the real-life 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in response to a terrorist attack in Uri, Kashmir. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, showcases the bravery and precision of Indian soldiers. With its famous line "How's the Josh?" Uri has become a symbol of national pride and military excellence, making it a must-watch for Independence Day.

9. Shershaah (2021)

Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is a biographical war drama that tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War. With Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, the film highlights the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought for India during the conflict. Shershaah is a moving tribute to the armed forces and a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that so many have made for the country.

Whether you're revisiting these classics or watching them for the first time, these films are sure to ignite your patriotic spirit and deepen your love for the country.

