From Myth to Mayhem - Abhinay Deo's "Savi" Puts a Modern Twist on Sati Savitri; The Director Explains How

Known for hilarious films like "Delhi Belly," director Abhinay Deo takes a sharp turn with "Savi." This upcoming thriller packs action, suspense, and a social message. We chatted with Deo about the challenges of blending these contrasting elements. "Savi's" trailer has audiences buzzing, showcasing a wife's daring mission to save her framed husband. Deo says that crafting this unique mix of genres wasn't as much of a challenge as it was giving a modern spin to a legend. Deo offers a modern twist on the classic tale of Sati Savitri, where a woman defies the odds to fight for her husband's life.

He tells us, "In a way, Sati Savitri's story is something I have heard since I was a child. It is ingrained in my system. When we set out to do a modern take, the biggest challenge was how to make mythology relevant to today. That's the reason the story flies the way it does here. It needed to be simplified. What did this resilient woman do? She got into a duel with Yamraj to bring back her husband. We have done that in our film. This is exactly our film. The system is Yamraj. The British system is far more stringent. The British jail system is more challenging. The difficulties on Savi are far heightened. The story is simple."

