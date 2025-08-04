From painting to photography, 64th National Exhibition of Art celebrates vibrancy of Indian visual arts

New Delhi [India], August 4 : The art connoisseurs in the Capital are set to witness an array of artworks from across the country as Lalit Kala Akademi, India's National Academy of Art, is set to unveil the 64th National Exhibition of Art (NEA) in New Delhi on August 5.

It will be bringing together a curated collection of the country's most exceptional visual artworks.

The event will be inaugurated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, as the Guest of Honour and in the presence of Amita Prasad Sarbhai, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Nand Lal Thakur, Vice Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi, as per the press release.

First launched in 1955, the National Exhibition of Art showcases contemporary, traditional, tribal, and experimental art practices from across the country. This year's edition features a selection of 283 artworks chosen from over 5,900 submissions received from artists nationwide, a testament to the growing vibrancy and reach of the Indian art ecosystem.

The exhibition includes painting, sculpture, graphic art, photography among other forms, and is a reflection of India's cultural plurality and creative evolution. Apart from this there will also be the announcement of 20 Lalit Kala Akademi Awardees, who will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to Indian visual art.

"Each award includes a citation, shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, recognising excellence across disciplines. The selections were made through a rigorous two-tier jury process, involving distinguished artists, curators, and critics from across India," according to press release.

The 64th National Exhibition of Art will be open to the public from August 6 to September 15 at the Lalit Kala Akademi Galleries, Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi, from 11 am to 7 pm.

