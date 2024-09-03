From Physical Transformation to Mental Resilience: Varun Sood Discusses About Preparing for His Role in Naam Namak Nishan

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released its patriarchal-drama series Naam Namak Nishan. Capturing the essence of patriotism and brotherhood, the series is set against the backdrop of the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Produced by Juggernaut Studios, Naam Namak Nishan boasts an outstanding cast featuring Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia in pivotal roles. The series follows the intense journey of young cadets across India as they undergo rigorous training to serve our motherland.

Varun Sood, who portrays Yuvraj Singh Chauhan, an army brat in the series, underwent a complete physical and mental transformation for the role. “I had to undergo a major physical change. Coming from a show where I had a much bigger physique, I knew that wasn't the look of a cadet so, I lost 16 KGs, which was quite insane. I had to give up plenty of my favorite food,” Sood explained. He sought guidance from his father, a former cadet, to understand the mindset of young soldiers. He also mentioned, “I spent a lot of time talking to my dad, trying to understand how someone so young can be so deeply patriotic and willing to sacrifice their life for the country. It was crucial to understand the discipline, how cadets interact with their seniors, and the entire hierarchy within the academy.”

Varun further emphasized how valuable it was to be surrounded by real-life officers and cadets during the preparation. He highlighted, “We met a lot of officers and cadets and took direct feedback from them about their daily lives and mental state. Being in that environment, surrounded by those who live this life, was invaluable. It gave me a deeper understanding of the character I was portraying.”