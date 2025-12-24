From pitch to couch: Indian women's cricket team takes part in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' for laughter ride

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : After delivering memorable moments in Indian sports history, the Indian women's cricket team is set to arrive on Kapil's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' in the upcoming episode.

The Indian women's cricket team will come together in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to celebrate their win, decode bowling styles and casually spill the tea on their dating choices.

As per the teaser of the next episode, the guests include Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Pratika Rawal, and Head Coach Amol Mazumdar.

In the teaser, Kapil was seen praising the skipper, aka Harmanpreet Kaur's Bhangra moves while she lifted the World Cup trophy, and then slipped into matchmaker mode, quizzing Renuka Singh about her 'ideal boy'.

Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek will take the laughter ride a notch higher with their Karan and Arjun portrayal, with Kiku Sharda as Filmy Maa, pushing the episode straight into slog-overs mode.

Netflix shared a teaser for the episode on its Instagram account on Wednesday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSpNpIGEmr7/

Meanwhile, in the new season, Kapil has stepped into multiple fresh avatars from GenZ Baba and Tau ji to Raja and Mantri Ji, comprising a range of characters designed for every age group.

The new season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' brings an exciting, truly unexpected guest lineup to the stage, featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri stars, and more.

Joining him in this comedy extravaganza is his beloved parivaar that audiences return to season after season.

It includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others. Cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu and actress Archana Puran Singh are set to join Kapil Sharma's "mastiverse" on the show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor