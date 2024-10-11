From Rani Mukerji to Alia Bhatt, celebs seek blessings at Durga Puja pandals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : As the country is immersed in the celebration of Navratri and Durga Puja, celebs from B-town are also embracing the festive spirit.

Actor Alia Bhatt offered prayers at the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Friday where she met Kajol and her sister Tanishaa, who are regulars at the Durga Puja Pandal. Alia looked ethereal in a red saree. She was joined by her sister Shaheen.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday joined his wife Kajol for Durga Puja festivities. The 'Singham' star arrived with his son Yug at the pandal in Mumbai. Interestingly, the father-son jodi is seen twinning in blue kurtas. Ajay even posed for pictures with Kajol and Yug.

Pankaj Tripathi and Rahul Roy also took part in the Durga Puja celebration and visited a pandal in Mumbai. Rituparna Sengupta also spotted.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also took part in Durga Puja. Clad in traditional attire they both looked stunning as they arrived at the pandal.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji looked beautiful and elegant as she arrived for Durga Puja. She chose to wear a red saree for the festivity.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was also spotted.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee offered prayers at Hazra Park Durgotsab Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on the occasion of Navratri. For the auspicious occasion, he wore a blue kurta.

On Thursday evening, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, where he joined actress Rani Mukerji to seek blessings.

The two also shared an adorable moment at the event, taking fans back to their Saawariya days. Rani Mukerji was seen kissing Ranbir on the cheek as they posed for the paparazzi, making the moment even more special.

Ranbir looked stylish in a grey shirt and white pants, while Rani Mukerji looked stunning in a yellow saree. The duo sat together at the pandal, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Ranbir and Rani had shared the screen in the 2007 film Saawariya, which was Ranbir's debut in Bollywood. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture.

From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. In other parts of the country, during the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

During the nine days, people observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes. In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous and fulfilled lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor