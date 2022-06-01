From Ranveer Singh to Dia Mirza, Bollywood celebs mourns KK's untimely demise

Bollywood singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath's death on Tuesday, has left his fans shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. From Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer's untimely demise.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent.... RIP KK... the entertainment world has lost a true artist today....Om Shanti"

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and posted a story of the last singer with a broken-heart emoticon.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and wrote, "RIP KK sir" with a broken heart.

Superstar Ajay Devgn tweeted, "It seems so ominous. The news of KK's death that too right after live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.Prayers & condolences to his family"

Actor Sara Ali Khan dedicated an Instagram story to KK, she wrote, " RIP, Gone to soon. But your legendary voice will live on. Thank you for your evergreen songs."

Actor and social worker Dia Mirza dedicated a heart-wrenching post for the legendary singer on her Instagram handle, "This feels so personal KK...you always filled my heart with love...The nicest human being and the most soulful voice. You live in our hearts forever ..Om Shanti #RIPKK", she captioned the post.

The 'Khuda Jaane' singer was declared dead at the CMRI Hospital in Kolkata on May 31. KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

