From Shilpa Shetty to Ankita Lokhande, check out celebs at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Several TV and film industry celebrities were invited to the residence of TV producer Ektaa Kapoor on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Among the guests were veteran actor Jeetendra, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, Ridhima Pandit, Sakshi Tanwar, Wardha Nadiadwala, and Urvashi Dholakia.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her son looking beautiful in traditional attire.

Veteran actor Jeetendra was seen dressed up in a kurta pyjama with a jacket. Tusshar Kapoor was spotted at his sister's place for Ganpati darshan.

While Ankita wore a stylish and contemporary pastel shimmering saree, Ankita's husband, Vicky Jain, kept things classy and understated in a white and golden kurta.

Sakshi Tanwar looked stunning in her yellow sari, while Wardha Nadiadwala and Urvashi Dholakia posed together for the camera.

Shefali Jariwala looked pretty in lehenga, while Anita Hassanandani also amazed everyone with her style statement.

Other celebrities like Karan Patel with his wife, Shabir Ahluwalia, and more were also present for Ganpati darshan.

Ridhima Pandit was also present among the guests.

On the work front, Ektaa is known for TV shows including ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which broke all records to become the series to attract the highest TRPs in 2000. Other shows are ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kalash’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, ‘Kasamh Se’, among others.

Ektaa has also joined hands with Mohanlal for the pan-India film 'Vrushabha'

Previously, taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

Ektaa also posted a picture with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is also part of the upcoming pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’ starring Mohanlal.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared the pictures of Shanaya and Mohanlal along with a lengthy note.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “It was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 n now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her pan india journey with this SPECTACLE @shanayakapoor02. It’s Official: #ShanayaKapoor is all set to make her PAN INDIA debut in Legendary Star #Mohanlal’s epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA . Get ready for an epic saga filled with drama, action, and a whole lot of glamour! With her talent and beauty, Shanaya is sure to steal the show as she plays a pivotal role bridging the gap between past and present timelines starring opposite #RoshanMeka.”

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is slated to release in 2024.

