From Sita Ramam to Dacoit: Mrunal Thakur: Redefining the ‘Pan-India’ Tag With Her Film Choices

At times when ‘pan-India’ is becoming more of a marketing term than a moniker, Mrunal Thakur is proving otherwise. Going by her journey in both South industry and Bollywood, it’d be safe to say that Mrunal has carved her space with films like Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, Jersey, Love Sonia, Super 30, The Family Star and others. Considering her dedication to experimentation and never backing down, Mrunal has become a trusted name in Bollywood and South, with many directors billing her and the audiences rooting for her!

When actors and actresses usually opt for an overnight rebranding, a definitive switch in personality, or similar ways to grab the instant limelight, Mrunal Thakur sets herself apart with a cinematic journey that’s as simple as it can get. Instead of drowning in short-term images and branding, Mrunal adapts and reinvents herself with each role that connects with audiences across languages.

Bollywood sees her as a relatable and experimental actress, and South sees her as the old-school magic that instantly evokes nostalgia with new-age appeal. Not every actress can walk that line, but Mrunal’s choices reflect strength and confidence, proving that she isn’t just crossing over between South and Bollywood, but she’s building a solid bridge between the dynamic spaces.

After winning hearts with her stint in Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for Dacoit, & Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.