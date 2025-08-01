From Small Screen to Big Screen Queen: Looking at Birthday Girl Mrunal Thakur’s Inspiring Journey

In a world that often tries to box actresses into categories, Mrunal Thakur has carved a niche that’s uniquely her own, soft, subtle, yet powerful. In 2012, the birthday girl stepped into the entertainment space through her stint in television with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khaamoshiyaan, and later she won hearts with the famous soap opera, Kumkum Bhagya. After her stint in television, she entered the big screen space with a Marathi film, Hello Nandan and her next, Vitti Dandu. What established her as a known face in the film space was Love Sonia, an international film that earned her immense praise for playing an authentic village girl who becomes a victim of human trafficking. Her dedication towards tapping into a challenging concept and bringing believability to her role truly shed light on her ability to go above and beyond for the craft.

After that, there was no stopping for Mrunal! The actress rose to prominence with Super 30 and registered an impactful Bollywood debut. She played a classical dancer and the love interest of her male co-star, Hrithik Roshan. With an incredible acting range and grounded personality on-screen, Mrunal boosted the film’s commercial success, which emerged as one of the top-grossing films of 2019. In the same year, Mrunal starred in Batla House, a film based on the 2008 Batla House encounter case, and added another commercial hit film to her filmography.

After cementing herself as a promising big-screen actress, Mrunal broadened her appeal by creating an impact in the OTT space with a segment in Ghost Stories. Later in 2021, she diversified her acting range by starring in the sports drama, Toofan, and the action thriller, Dhamaka. At times when actresses get boxed into specific identities, Mrunal shattered the wall by experimenting with genres and on-screen concepts. 2022 witnessed a meteoric rise of Mrunal with back-to-back substantial films in Hindi and South industry, including the sports drama Jersey. In the same year, she also made her Telugu debut with the periodic drama Sita Ramam, which brought to the fore her immense acting potential and also earned her several positive reviews, awards and nominations.

In 2023, the actress ignited the screens with a war action spectacle, Pippa, wherein she stepped into a mature role once again and proved to be the right fit for it. In the same year, she also starred in Hi Nanna and won hearts with her soulful performance. Her acting mettle boosted the film’s success, making it emerge as the sole box office success of the year. After tugging the heartstrings with her performance in The Family Star, Mrunal Thakur registered her first out-and-out commercial entertainer with the recently released rom-com, Son of Sardaar 2. She lit up the screens with a fun, bubbly and lighthearted portrayal, taking the viewers on a rollercoaster of laughter and love.

That’s not it for Mrunal! She will be seen next in the upcoming rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, wherein she shares the screen space with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is scheduled to release soon. In addition to this, she also has Dacoit: A Love Story in her kitty, wherein she stars alongside Adivi Sesh.

