From Sonam Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs congratulate Wimbledon 2023 winner Carlos Alcaraz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Bollywood actors took to their social media handles to congratulate the Wimbledon 2023 winner Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Novak Djokovic in the Men’s singles final.

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture with her husband Anand Ahuja and friends. She wrote in the caption, “What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole ! @wimbledon #everydayphenomenal"

She also shared glimpses of the matches, their passes, and the food.

Actor Kareena Kapoor also congratulated Carlos for the victory and mentioned on her Instagram stories, "A superstar is born (rainbow, red heart and dizzy emojis). What a play (star emoji) @carlitosalcarazz."

"Ufffffff. Dream big @carlitosalcarazz,” she added while sharing the picture of the match.

Karisma Kapoor also wrote on her Instagram stories, "What a match, still my favourite @djokernole. Congrats to the new kid on the block @carlitosalcarazz."

Anusha Dandekar shared a video of the match and said,"This is crazzzzzy!!!"

“Make way for this young legend. This combo of talent and temperament at 20 is so rare. #Alcaraz #Wimbeldon,” tweeted Ayushmann Khurrana.

Neha Dhupia also tweeted, What a finish … heartbroken for @DjokerNole… cheered for both and so pleased for @carlosalcaraz … true sport and true sportsmanship… upto the last point and even further to the final n winning speeches! #WimbledonFinal #Wimbledon”

While Riteish Deshmukh shared a clip of the match and called it an “epic game play”, What a final : epic game play - @Wimbledon Epitome of power and accuracy @carlosalcaraz - You Champion. Greatest of all time - the legend @DjokerNole- runner up today, champion again tomorrow.”

Lara Dutta congratulated Carlos on the victory and mentioned, “The. Most. Incredible. Tennis. Ever!!!! #Alcaraz #Nole”

Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture of Carlos lifting the trophy and lauded him with a clapping emoji.

Angad Bedi mentioned"Grass got a new champion @carlitosalcarazz you were up against one of the greatest ever @djokernole cherish the moment.. may you be on your way to greatness too.. but djoko will come back for you.. the heat is now on you son.#wimbledon #carlitosalcaraz”

Malaika Arora wrote, “A star is born..” and shared the photo of Carlos.

The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at the Centre Court in London on Sunday to clinch Wimbledon 2023 crown and his second Grand Slam title.

