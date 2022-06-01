From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal, Indian music industry mourns demise of singer KK

Several celebrities from the Indian music industry paid heartfelt tributes to Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, after the demise of the popular playback singer.

Popular singer and a Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and wrote, "KK mere bhai, not done." Notably, the popular Bollywood song 'Mehki Hawaon Mein' was sung both by KK and Sonu Nigam.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is a recipient of four National Film Awards, tweeted, "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."

Vishal Dadlani, who is also a renowned singer, songwriter and music composer and vocalist of one of India's leading rock bands called Pentagram also expressed grief over the incident.

"The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!," he tweeted.

Popular singer Mohit Chauhan paid heartfelt tributes over KK's demise. He tweeted, "KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

