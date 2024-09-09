From ‘Steve Jobs’ to ‘50 Shades of Grey’: SRK gives a peek into his library

Mumbai, Sep 9 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also an avid reader and shared a glimpse of his library and the books he likes to read.

A video of Shah Rukh was shared by Liberty Books, where SRK was seen talking about some of his favourites books from his library.

“I read (Blink by a long time back, so I don't know what each individual part is, but I think it was about how in competition the guy who blinks first is the one who's going to go down. It's a very aggressive thing to say, but there's this talk about taking any business, anything that you love and making it a success,” he said in the clip.

He then went on to talk about Blake Snyder's ‘Save the Cat’ series.

“It's very interesting to read every time. Blake Snyder's ‘Save the Cat’ series on screenplay writing. So any of you wanting to be writers, I don't know where Blake is, but I endorse this book the most. I think it's really cool,” Shah Rukh said.

He added that it is the “best book” on screenplay writing he has read.

The superstar then picked up the book “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson.

“That's how it's pronounced. This book here kind of changed my way of thinking about business. I used to do a lot of stuff and then I kind of got to know that you should focus on only one thing. So we changed all that. We stopped television and some advertising production. No, we'll just make films and we'll do visual effects,” he said.

“A lot of stuff that I don't agree with. But then who am I to disagree with Steve Jobs?”

He then talks about the book “Fifty Shades of Grey” by British author E. L. James.

“There is going to be a day that I'll read this book fully,” said the actor.

The superstar, who has given back-to-back successes with “Pathan” and “Jawan”, said that he tried reading the book when he was in London, when he was shooting for “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

“I got lots of these copies then because they had become very famous. I saw the movie. I liked that a lot actually. A lot of people might disagree. But I liked the movie. I thought it was quite interesting to put together,” he said.

“And the book I still need to read. And then the second part is out now. So I have to read these.” the actor concluded.

