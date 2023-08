From Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty to others, celebs congrat ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : It is a proud moment for every Indian as Chandrayaan-3 has done a soft landing on the South Pole of the moon. Sunny Deol, producer Aatish Kapadia, Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonnalli Seygall and Pratik Sehajpal to many others have congratulated ISRO on the achievement.ย

Kapadia told ANI, "What India has achieved today the entire world is watching."

He added praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution in the development of the country, saying, "We are looking at enormous change in past years and development is happening in every field, be it education, infrastructure or science. Today entire world is looking at us because of this achievement."

Sonnalli said, "I would like to congratulate ISRO as because of them only we achieved this success."

Pratik added, "I have no words to convey my feelings. It's a proud moment for each of us."

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle to congratulate ISRO for the success, saying, "And they said India is a 3rd world countryโ€ฆToday, we became the 1st country to land on moonโ€™s South Poleโ€ฆJAI HIND ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwSx7n3K2kO/

"Pride of India... ISRO..Salute to all ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ," wrote Jackie Shroff.

https://www.instagram.com/apnabhidu/?hl=en

Actor Arjun Rampal mentioned, "We are over the moon. Cause #chandrayan3 is on the moon. What an incredible achievement. Kudos @isro.in @isroindiaofficial #teamchandrayan3 #chandrayan3 #india #goosebumbs #proudtobeindian #historycreated"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwShaXKM-wl/?img_index=2

"Congratulations Team @isro.in @chandrayan_3! All the scientists, engineers and every WOMAN in Space Exploration ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ This remarkable feat will go down in history as a moment of great pride and joy for every woman and every Indian," commented Dia Mirza.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwSpmgXINl1/?img_index=1

Actor Sunny Deol congratulated ISRO, saying, "What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega Jai Hind ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ

Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwSausKs8wu/?img_index=1

Kartik Aryan wrote, OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ #Chandrayaan3 HISTORIC MOMENT !! Thank you @isro.in"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwSaph4PWD3/

Hina Khan also congratulated for the achievement and mentioned, India makes history.. we are literally on the moon.. Indiaaaaa Indiaaaaa..

Mera Bharat Mahaan ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ @isro.in"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwSh5SdJ4M8/?img_index=1

Singer Shaan wrote, "Yeaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwS3K-9MpS2/

RajKummar Rao commented, "Such a proud moment for our country. We are on the moon. Proud Indian. ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณโค๏ธโค๏ธ @isro.in @chandrayan_3 @narendramodi ji."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwS092wtqtC/?next=%2F

Actor Vidya Balan wrote, "Indiaaaaaaaa..What a proud moment for all of us!Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon. Big thank you to the entire team #chandrayaan-3 #isro @isro.in"

Actor Hrithik Roshan mentioned, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.Congratulations & all my respect to

@isro& the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon"

https://twitter.com/iHrithik/status/1694331525050011833

Days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed, India successfully landed its spacecraft on the south pole of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradeshโ€™s Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it was through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moonโ€™s surface.

Ever since the July 14 launch, ISRO had been maintaining that the health of the spacecraft remained โ€œnormalโ€. On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit with multiple key manoeuvres thereafter.

Then on August 17, the mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919โ€“1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor