From tailored suits to elegant dresses - Jennifer Winget's mantra for power dressing

Mumbai, Feb 10 Actress Jennifer Winget, who portrays Anushka Raisinghani in the upcoming legal drama ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’, has opened up on her character’s power dressing that adds a glamorous twist to the courtroom drama.

As a lawyer in the show, Anushka commands attention not just with her sharp legal mind, but also through her power dressing, which speaks volumes.

Jennifer's portrayal encapsulates the essence of a smart, straightforward and ethically-upright professional, donning attire that mirrors her character's strength.

"Anushka is a captivating figure, embodying a unique fusion of legal acumen and refined style that is minimalistic yet impactful. She is a lawyer with a heart, which is rare to come across, especially in the field of law,” Jennifer said.

The ‘Beyhadh’ fame actress added: “What sets Anushka apart is her ability to seamlessly intertwine her professional prowess with her personal elegance, which is evident in her wardrobe choices. Whether commanding attention in the courtroom or exuding confidence in her daily life, Anushka's attire reflects her strength and conviction.”

“Through power dressing, she not only makes a fashion statement, but also communicates her expertise. From tailored suits and bold jewellery for formal settings to elegant dresses for special occasions, each outfit brings out her character,” said Jennifer.

“Anushka is aware of her strengths and weaknesses, which she effortlessly blends into her persona and style," she added.

The show will unfold a courtroom drama starring Jennifer, Karan Wahi, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Sanjay Nath. It weaves the lives of three professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ will air on Sony LIV from February 12.

