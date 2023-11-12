From Vicky Kaushal to Shilpa Shetty, celebs extend Diwali wishes to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty among others extended Diwali wishes to fans.

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared her lovely wishes on the festivital for her fans "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Film director Subhash Ghai said, "Mere desh ke sabhi bhai bhehno aur bacho ko Deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnaye"

Vicky Kaushal, who is busy in the promotion of his film 'Sam Bahadur', also has a special wish for his fans and said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali"

Arun Govil, Shefali Shah, Rajkummar Rao, Lara Dutta, ace filmmaker Prakash Jha and Neena Gupta also extended Diwali wishes to their fans.

Bhumi Pednekar also said, "Happy Diwal to everyone."

Priyamani made her acting debut with the 2003 Telugu film 'Evare Atagaadu'. She rose to fame with her role as a village girl in the Tamil romantic drama 'Paruthiveeran' in 2007, receiving a National Film Award for Best Actress and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil. She also worked in 'Raam', Raavan', 'Raavanan', and 'Chaarulatha' among others. She shared her best wishes for fans.

"Aap sabko Diwali ki hardik shubhkamanaye"

'Ganapath' actor Kriti Sanon, veteran actor Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, and film director and writer Amit Rai, Bobby Deo also extended their Diwali wishes to fans.

Film director Mahesh Bhatt said, "Mere taraf se mere deshvasiyoun ko aur duniya bhar ke logon ko Diwali ki shubhkamnayae. Mai umeed karta hu ki ye jo diyo ka jo festival hum manate hai har saal isse ye jo duniya mein jo andhkaar fail hua hai vo koso door ho jaaye."

Govil said, "Aap sab ke jeevan mein such ho, shanti ho aur aap sab apne parivaar ke saath such se rahe. Jai shri Ram"

People all across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 12.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

