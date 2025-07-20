From Web Offers to Movie Roles, Paramvir Singh Cheema Is Choosing Cinema With Intent

Paramvir Singh Cheema is ready for lights, camera, and a whole lot of action—as he gears up for his big screen debut in Border 2. And if his recent moves are anything to go by, he’s not just testing the waters—he’s diving in headfirst. At a time when everyone’s hopping onto the OTT bandwagon, Paramvir’s doing the opposite. Over the past few months, he’s reportedly said ‘no’ to not one, but three web series offers—because right now, he’s all about movies. “He’s said no to three web shows recently,” a source reveals. “His focus is firmly on transitioning into films and exploring genres he hasn’t attempted before.”

And he’s not playing it safe, either. When asked about what kind of roles he’s got his eye on, the source shared, “He wants to explore romantic roles—something he’s never done before. He likes to challenge himself.”So where is Paramvir at the moment? Somewhere peaceful in the mountains, recharging and prepping for what’s next. On the work front, he’s gearing up to shoot Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 and wrap up the final leg of Border 2.

But wait, there’s more. A new project announcement is just around the corner—including a Punjabi comedy with Sonam Bajwa. It’s a fresh genre for him, and one he’s clearly excited to dive into. From intense action to feel-good laughs, Paramvir Singh Cheema is mixing it up—and having fun while he’s at it.