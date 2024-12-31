From Zeenat Aman To Meenakshi Sheshadri: Comebacks of 2025

Mumbai, Dec 31 All movie buffs hold a special place in their hearts for classic hits.

Aside from good story, and music, what made those dramas special was their charismatic female leads. Their screen presence and grace remain unmatched even today.

Now, the fans will get a chance to see some of these former actresses on the silver screens once again. Today, we will be taking a look at some of the actresses like Zeenat Aman and Meenakshi Sheshadri, who are likely to make a comeback in 2025.

Zeenat Aman: Who among us does not remember yesteryear beauty Zeenat Aman who wooed everyone with her charm and acting in films such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Don. After staying away from the limelight for a long time, the diva recently became very active on social media. Zeenat Aman will be returning to the films with the forthcoming drama, Bun Tikki. The project which will be produced by well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra will also see Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in significant roles. Bun Tikki gains significance as the movie marks Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi's reunion after a long gap of 21 years. For the unversed, their last collaboration was the 1982 drama, Ashanti.

Meenakshi Sheshadri: Meenakshi Sheshadri left her fans heartbroken when she decided to step away from the movies around three decades ago. She took a break from work following her marriage to investment banker Harish Mysore back in 1995. She was last seen in the 1994 drama, Duet. Now, the diva has retuned to the country from the U.S and wishes to come back into the entertainment industry. While Meenakshi has been making a few appearances on T.V recently, she is yet to officially announce her comeback film.

Mamta Kulkarni: Another actress who left the film industry without a notice was Mamta Kulkarni. Known for her roles in Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, Baazi and China Gate, the actress has now come to Mumbai after 25 years. However, when asked about her B-town return, Mamta revealed that she has recived few web series offer. However she has not yet given a nod for the same.

Mumtaz: One of the highest-paid actresses of her time Mumtaz left a mark on Indian cinema back in the late 1960s and mid-1970s. Ever since the yesteryear diva started attending reality shows, movie buffs have been wondering about her B-town comeback. Reacting to the same, Mumtaz came live through her daughter Tanya Madhvani's Instagram handle. She revealed, " I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it, then maybe I will think about it."

Sonam Khan: Bollywood and Telugu actress Sonam Khan last graced the silver screens back in 1992 with Vishwatma. The actress has openly expressed her desire to come back in the industry. However, she has a special interest in OTT. During a media interaction, Sonam revealed that she wishes to play a role she has not done before. She added that she has already been approached with a few scripts and desires to play her age with grace, even if its a negative role.

Sangeeta Bijlani: Who among us does not know the Tridev actress Sangeeta Bijlani? Even at the age of 64 she can give the young actresses a run for their money. Last seen in the 1996 drama Jagannath, Sangeeta is often clicked by the paparazzi. Talking about her Bollywood aspiration, she had clarified that the depiction of female characters has changed over time. She added that when she was working, most films lacked strong female roles, but this has changed over time. Sangeeta also gave a shout-out to female directors Gauri Shinde, Tanuja Chandra, Meghna Gulzar, and Zoya Akhtar for a fabulous job. Dhe desires to make a comeback through OTT.

