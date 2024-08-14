'Frozen 3' gets official Thanksgiving 2027 release date

Washington [US], August 14 : The makers of 'Frozen 3' have finally announced the release date of the popular animated film series, reported Variety.

The film will hit the theatres on November 24, 2027. Both of the first two 'Frozen' films were released around Thanksgiving Day, and they went on to become 1 billion dollar blockbusters.

Earlier, filmmaker Jennifer Lee presented the initial concept art for 'Frozen 3,' featuring iconic characters Anna and Elsa. The artwork depicted Elsa and Anna riding horses towards a sunlit horizon, with Olaf perched on Anna's horse.

"The studio also planted a new Pixar movie, "Hoppers," on the schedule for March 6, 2026. Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan will lead the voice cast of "Hoppers," a body-swap comedy about a young girl who uses technology to understand the inner thoughts of animals," according to Variety.

'Frozen', which was released in 2013, is an American animated musical fantasy film. The plot was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale 'The Snow Queen. The film was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho.

The original film received a positive response and became a blockbuster of the year, earning about 1.3 billion dollars worldwide and receiving numerous awards, including two Oscars.

The sequel to the film, which was released in 2019, was even more commercially successful. The movies about the adventures of royal sisters Anna and Elsa (voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel) have given some popular songs like 'Let It Go' and 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'.

Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, revealed in 2023 that the studio is already working on a fourth 'Frozen' installment. Veteran songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will be back to write new tracks for the two follow-up films.

"'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works too," he said last year. "But I don't have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2,' is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories," reported Variety.

