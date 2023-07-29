‘Fukrey 3’: Bosco Martis shares glimpse of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma’s dance rehearsals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi are all set to entertain fans with their roles for the third instalment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise. Building more excitement, choreographer Bosco Martis shared a fun video with the Fukrey gang.

Bosco Martis took to his Instagram story and shared an exciting behind-the-scenes video.

The video feature actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma along with the rest of the incredible dance crew, as they prepare for an upcoming song.

In his post, Bosco Martis captivated fans by providing a glimpse into the dance rehearsals.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “"Fun with gang @oyemanjot @pulkitsamrat and @fukravarun.”

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences.

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for 'Fukrey 3'.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and now it will hit the theatres on December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor