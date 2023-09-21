‘Fukrey 3’: New song ‘Mashoor’ from Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat starrer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Makers of the upcoming comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’ on Thursday unveiled the new track ‘Mashoor’.

Taking to Instagram, actor Varun Sharma shared the song which he captioned, “#Fukrey3 ke 7 din pehele la rahe hai ek naya tohfa. Presenting #Mashoor. Tune in now. #7daystoFukrey3.”

Sung and composed by Abhishek Naliwal, the song offers a glimpse of a political rally and features the lead cast of the film Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripath and Richa Chadha.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

Soon after the ‘Roohi’ actor shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Excited for #fukrey3,” a fan commented.

“Cant wait for the film,” a user wrote.

The trailer of ‘Fukrey 3’ brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining.

Pulkit and Varun’s characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’. After that, it was pushed to December 1.

Now it’s shifted back to the month of September.

