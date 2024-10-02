"Fully honored professional obligations": Triptii Dimri denies allegation of skipping Jaipur event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Triptii Dimri has broken silence over the allegations made by entrepreneurs in Jaipur accusing her of skipping their event after charging money for her appearance.

A statement shared by Triptii's spokesperson stated, "During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honored her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film. Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities."

On Tuesday, it was reported that Triptii was supposed to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on but she did not turn up.

In the viral videos, the organisers were seen claiming that they would file a police case against Triptii Dimri and asked the audience that Jaipur should boycott her and her movie because she cheated them in this manner. One of the woman defaced her poster in the viral video.

Meanwhile, Triptii is gearing up for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also starring Rajkummar Rao.

She will be next seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

