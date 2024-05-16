'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' receives standing ovation of nearly 8 minutes at Cannes

Cannes [France], May 16 : In a grand spectacle of cinematic anticipation and excitement, George Miller's latest instalment in the Mad Max saga, titled 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,' made its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The audience at Cannes' Palais des Festivals was treated to a visual extravaganza that left them on their feet, applauding for a staggering 7 minutes and 50 seconds as the credits rolled, reported Deadline.

The star-studded cast, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Burke, graced the premiere with their presence.

Baz Luhrmann, who himself is no stranger to Cannes, described the film as "a steampunk, Wagnerian opera," capturing the essence of Miller's unique vision.

Following the screening, George Miller expressed his gratitude to the audience, acknowledging the hard work put into the film.

"Thank you. We worked very hard on this film and it is very interesting to see what you make of it," said the acclaimed director, as per Deadline.

'Furiosa' delves into the origins of its titular character, exploring her journey from the Green Place of Many Mothers to the treacherous Wasteland.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who portrays Furiosa, spoke of the challenges of embodying such a complex character.

"By nature, of how arduous the shooting schedule was, I was very often alone, and (Furiosa's) a character that's very much in her head and she's very, very quiet," Taylor-Joy revealed to Deadline.

With its gripping storyline and breathtaking visuals, 'Furiosa' promises to reignite the Mad Max frenzy that captivated audiences with 'Fury Road.'

As per Deadline, George Miller's dedication to the franchise is evident, as he confessed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, "because they're very addictive."

As the global rollout of 'Furiosa' approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves once again in the dystopian world of Mad Max.

