FWICE calls for strict non-cooperation with Pakistani talent in Indian entertainment sector post Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has demanded a complete ban on the release of the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's much-anticipated Bollywood film 'Abir Gulaal' in India, alongside a strict policy of non-cooperation with Pakistani talent within the Indian entertainment industry.

This decision comes in the wake of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which left 26 civilians dead and has further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

The FWICE issued an official notice to broadcasters, exhibitors, and digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, MX Player, and Zee, urging them to ensure the film's release is halted across all mediums.

The union, which represents a wide array of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian entertainment sector, expressed its gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their swift support of the call to ban the film.

The Federation's recent stance follows its ongoing commitment to the nation's unity and security, particularly in the aftermath of past terrorist incidents.

Since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, FWICE has consistently enforced a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, including actors, musicians, and technicians, within the Indian film industry.

The latest call to action is a continuation of this policy.

In their statement, the FWICE reiterated: "We once again urge all stakeholders in the Indian media and entertainment industry to strictly refrain from any form of collaboration with Pakistani artists. This includes participation in film projects, music, and other creative ventures. The people of India stand united against terrorism, and the film industry must reflect this unity."

The Federation further emphasised that the film 'Abir Gulaal', which was slated for release on May 9, 2025, was to be Fawad Khan's comeback project after a hiatus of nearly nine years.

Khan, a Pakistani national, was previously banned from working in India following the 2016 Uri attack. His last Bollywood appearance was in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016).

Sources from the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting indicated on Thursday that the film 'Abir Gulaal' will not be permitted for screening in India.

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and injured several others, was widely condemned by Indian officials and has significantly heightened public sentiment against cross-border terrorism.

As part of the aftermath of the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with senior Indian Army officials, met to discuss counterterrorism measures and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor